Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 410,607 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Price Performance
Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.77. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CommScope (COMM)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.