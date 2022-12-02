Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 410,607 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Price Performance

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.77. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CommScope

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.