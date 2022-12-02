Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 305,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000. International Game Technology accounts for 1.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,923,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,068,000 after purchasing an additional 490,739 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 25.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,857 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 36.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in International Game Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 1,927,848 shares during the period. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in International Game Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,095,000 after buying an additional 831,644 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IGT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. 7,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,246. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.