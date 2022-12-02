Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,286 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up about 2.3% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Clean Harbors worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 86.9% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 54,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 914,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $245,207.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,649.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,179. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.