Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 523,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $71,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

NYSE KEYS opened at $181.48 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,744 shares of company stock worth $3,709,435. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

