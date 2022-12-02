Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC) Declares GBX 0.40 Dividend

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:KPC traded up GBX 2.25 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 217 ($2.60). 111,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of £134.14 million and a P/E ratio of -19.20. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 174 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 330 ($3.95). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.51.

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Company Profile

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

