Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) is Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 896,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105,018 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for about 4.5% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 50.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 31.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 765,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.84%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

