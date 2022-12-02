Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.69.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.2 %

KIM stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 237.84%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,055,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,105,621,000 after buying an additional 1,497,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,669,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,946,000 after buying an additional 1,388,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

