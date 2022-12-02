Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

KNTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 24,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.60 per share, for a total transaction of $905,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,888,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,714,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.60 per share, with a total value of $905,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,888,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,714,305.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Kinetik Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,135,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,428,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,590,000.

Shares of KNTK opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 127.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.74. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.73.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $325.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.