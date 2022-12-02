Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KGSPY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingspan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €68.00 ($70.10) to €66.00 ($68.04) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($85.57) to €73.00 ($75.26) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($92.78) to €83.00 ($85.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($58.76) to €48.00 ($49.48) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of Kingspan Group stock opened at $58.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $121.44.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

