Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Director Barry D. Quart Sells 21,959 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of -0.14.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

