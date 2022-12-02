Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Director Barry D. Quart Sells 21,959 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ KNSA opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of -0.14.
Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
