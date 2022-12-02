Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP Has $31.31 Million Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. ODP makes up 34.6% of Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP owned 2.10% of ODP worth $31,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ODP by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ODP by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ODP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.80. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $49.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ODP

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ODP from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.