Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,273 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 61.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 5,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,983. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.72.

