Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Buys 18,134 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after buying an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,201 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GDX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. 994,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,232,133. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

