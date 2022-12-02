Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 94.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $377,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

AXP stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.71. 46,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.