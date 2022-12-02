Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.03. The company had a trading volume of 203,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411,472. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.63. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

