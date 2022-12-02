Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Increases Position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,972,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072,194 shares during the quarter. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF comprises 10.2% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $51,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Lane Generational LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

KCCA stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KCCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.