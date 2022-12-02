Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 124,759 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,635,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.68.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,162. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

