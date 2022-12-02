Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,430,000. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after buying an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,544,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after buying an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after buying an additional 265,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,882.1% during the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 197,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

