Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,218 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after acquiring an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 64,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $422,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $121.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,694. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.84. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.44 and a twelve month high of $120.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,011 shares of company stock worth $12,476,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

