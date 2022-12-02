Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Takes $11.79 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 506,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,792,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 2.3% of Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after buying an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,912,000 after buying an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,904,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,250,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,409 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.73. 3,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

