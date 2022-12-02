Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Trading Down 0.7%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.47. 230 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

About Kobe Steel

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses worldwide. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot and cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

