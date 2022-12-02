Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Purchases 32,838 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 823,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,838 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,331 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 755.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 498,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 439,996 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 335,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of SNRH stock remained flat at $10.05 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 601,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,717. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.06.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.