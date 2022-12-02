Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Raises Holdings in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of IG Acquisition worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGAC. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IG Acquisition by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in IG Acquisition by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in IG Acquisition by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IG Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGAC remained flat at $10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

