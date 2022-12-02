Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Raises Stock Position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,744 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.96% of Lux Health Tech Acquisition worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,000,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,730 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,309,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 152,435 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 646,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 68,745 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 306,757 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,680,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXA remained flat at $10.04 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,765. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

