KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $606,923.49

KOK (KOK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $51.03 million and $606,923.49 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,932.25 or 1.00000680 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010592 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040228 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00243764 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.11581092 USD and is up 26.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,139,132.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.