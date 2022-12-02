Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 735 ($8.79) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

NYSE:KOS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 4,289,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,081,259. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,734,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,367,000 after buying an additional 2,511,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,497,000 after buying an additional 581,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after buying an additional 1,298,489 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

