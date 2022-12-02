KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $652.14 million and $1.05 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for approximately $6.63 or 0.00038951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token was first traded on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars.

