Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $463.14 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.34. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

