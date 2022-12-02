Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW) Short Interest Up 30.0% in November

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Landcadia Holdings IV

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 1,949.1% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 232,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221,227 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Up 19.1 %

Shares of LCAHW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 12,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

