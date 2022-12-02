Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 72,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 267,498 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,283,000 after buying an additional 936,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landcadia Holdings IV

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.