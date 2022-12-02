Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.28

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $47.98, with a volume of 185578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.89.
LVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,316,000 after buying an additional 2,883,573 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,440,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after buying an additional 1,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.84% of the company’s stock.
Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.
