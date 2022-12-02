Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 892 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.6 %

Bank of America stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 914,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,653,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $288.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

