Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,145 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.59. The stock had a trading volume of 45,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,913. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.67.

