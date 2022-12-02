Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $166.80. 144,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,157,914. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.