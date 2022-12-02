Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

