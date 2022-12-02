Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.47. The company had a trading volume of 54,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,097. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

