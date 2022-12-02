Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,746 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 138,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,052,000 after buying an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,307. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

