Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $8.79 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 148,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,792,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.37. 23,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

