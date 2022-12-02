Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.64 on Friday, reaching $406.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.32.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

