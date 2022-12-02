Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $326.26. 74,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

