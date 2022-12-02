Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after acquiring an additional 132,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in Wayfair by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after acquiring an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 563.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 49.6% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of W traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.06. 137,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,727. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.93.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

