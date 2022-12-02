Lavaca Capital LLC Boosts Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,006,164,000 after buying an additional 1,425,823 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,079,000 after purchasing an additional 623,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 170,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,591,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,083,747 shares of company stock worth $37,341,014 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

