Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lavaca Capital LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,007 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $35.92. 377,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,579,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $155.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

