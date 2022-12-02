LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Director Sells $349,875.00 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LMAT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 48,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,461. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,150.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMAT. Barrington Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

