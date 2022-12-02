Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ LEXXW opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. Lexaria Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexaria Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexaria Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.