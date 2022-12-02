LGL Partners LLC Buys 863 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 10.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LGL Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $64,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,070. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.52.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

