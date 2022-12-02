LGL Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,000 SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. LGL Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SAB Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SABS stock traded up 0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching 1.05. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,211. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of 0.62 and a twelve month high of 11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.02. The business had revenue of 3.59 million for the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 68.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.