LGL Partners LLC Has $867,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

LGL Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,929 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after buying an additional 167,413 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 142.8% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.72. 467,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,436,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $47.54. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

