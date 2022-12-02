LGL Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the second quarter worth $220,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PGJ traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,593. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $41.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
