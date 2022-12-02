LGL Partners LLC Purchases 12,210 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LGL Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 346.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 421,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,931,854. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.77. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $119.21.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

